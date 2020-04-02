Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $871.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.28.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,327 shares of company stock worth $14,177,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

