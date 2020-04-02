Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $82,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

