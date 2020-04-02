Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Triton International by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Triton International during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.16. Triton International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International Ltd will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

