Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,600 Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOB. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $502.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

