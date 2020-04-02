Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,608 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day moving average of $149.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

