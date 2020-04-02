Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $28,000 Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.