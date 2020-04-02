Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $31,000 Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,678,000 after acquiring an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 796,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 469,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 445,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,684,000 after acquiring an additional 171,016 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.97. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

