Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,340.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VREX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

