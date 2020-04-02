Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Releases Earnings Results

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Polymet Mining has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

