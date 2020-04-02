Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 11.9% in March

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 27th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of PNRG opened at $63.00 on Thursday. Primeenergy Resources has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 2,822 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $407,609.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 1,110 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.58, for a total transaction of $167,143.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,555,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,033 shares of company stock valued at $589,995. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Primeenergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Primeenergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

