Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Sells $2,007,200.00 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,128.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $2,438,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $100.84 on Thursday. Proofpoint Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,242,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,591,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 968,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,136,000 after buying an additional 130,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,187,000 after buying an additional 211,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 764,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,760,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,701,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Proofpoint from $136.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis upgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

