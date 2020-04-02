Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Allstate (NASDAQ:ALL) Head to Head Survey

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Allstate pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Allstate pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.40 $7.35 million N/A N/A Allstate $44.68 billion 0.61 $4.85 billion $10.43 8.28

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protective Insurance and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 5 7 1 2.57

Allstate has a consensus target price of $116.43, indicating a potential upside of 34.76%. Given Allstate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 1.48% -0.78% -0.18% Allstate 10.85% 16.05% 3.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allstate beats Protective Insurance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

