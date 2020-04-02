Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,240 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,889 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209,065 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 634,270 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,792,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of TPR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

