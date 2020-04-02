Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,500 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $265.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

