Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCNCA opened at $313.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCNCA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

