Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after acquiring an additional 469,822 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 304,934 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,912,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,346,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 237,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

RDN stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $26.32.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

