Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

METC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

