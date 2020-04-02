Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 57,710 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 13,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $905,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $95.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.