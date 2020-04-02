RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCI Hospitality announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

