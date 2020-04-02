Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.13.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,462,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

