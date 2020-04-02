Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,600 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Red Lion Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

