Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Lumpkin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart I. Oran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,610 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

