Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of RWT opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

