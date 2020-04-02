Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 48,417 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $114,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey Gutman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock worth $211,584 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

