Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

NYSE AGCO opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

