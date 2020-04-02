Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 248,000 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.94% of Cheetah Mobile worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cheetah Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

