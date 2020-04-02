Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 48,500 Shares of Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Byline Bancorp worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Byline Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $68.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

