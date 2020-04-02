Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 49,130 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Stantec worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stantec by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stantec by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Stantec by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

