Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 63,344 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,231,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,135,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,299 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 919,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 909,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,454 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

