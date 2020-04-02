Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.96% of Hurco Companies worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HURC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hurco Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

HURC stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $41.75.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

