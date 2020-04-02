Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HCI Group by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HCI Group by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Susan Watts acquired 750 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281 over the last three months. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.