Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 253.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.