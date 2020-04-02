Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

PLPC opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

PLPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.