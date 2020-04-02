Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.87 Million Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 252,639 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Tenneco worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter valued at $831,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1,181.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 274,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

