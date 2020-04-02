Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Farmers National Banc worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 36,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 27,905 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $425,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,945.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,730 shares of company stock valued at $438,478. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

