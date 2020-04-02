Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 437,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. Aspen Aerogels Inc has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

