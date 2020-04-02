Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 877,462 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

