Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 17,770 Shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of MacroGenics worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. MacroGenics Inc has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $19.80.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

