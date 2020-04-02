Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of SPX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SPX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPX by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

