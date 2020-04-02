Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 198.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $349.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.12. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.76 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 110.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,620. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

