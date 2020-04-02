Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of American States Water worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

AWR opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

