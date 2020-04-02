Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 177,838 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 29,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at $245,001.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy acquired 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $385,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

TACO stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 23.06%. Del Taco Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.