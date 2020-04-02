Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,905 Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.82% of Apyx Medical worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

APYX opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Apyx Medical Corp has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

