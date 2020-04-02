Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,500 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.45.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

