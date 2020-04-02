Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $5.25 Million Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 3.10. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.11.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

