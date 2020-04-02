Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688,607 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.10% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 224,849 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,018,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 550,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter.

GTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gran Tierra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.09.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,419,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,452. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928 over the last three months.

GTE stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

