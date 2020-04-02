Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.31. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Foy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 420.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.