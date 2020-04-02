Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of RPAY opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Repay has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

