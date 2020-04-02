Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

RGEN opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.39, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $179,705.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,272.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

