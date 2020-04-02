Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.29. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $256.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $210.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

